Private Advisor Group LLC Has $282.75 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $282,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Pool Trading Up 2.2 %

Pool stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $473.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.43.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

