Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $256.20 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 684.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,402,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

PBF opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

