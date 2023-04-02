Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $285.64 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,635,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $559.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $539.48 and a 200 day moving average of $491.48. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.56.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.