Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $286.73 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,531,000 after buying an additional 730,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,194,000 after buying an additional 663,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 210.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 528,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

