Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $276.07 Million Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,068,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Celanese
In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Stock Performance
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celanese (CE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.