Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $276.07 Million Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.