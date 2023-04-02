Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,668 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 679,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

MUR opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

