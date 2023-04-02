Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $260,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 101,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK Stock Performance

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME opened at $145.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.