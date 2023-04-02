Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 385 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $287,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

