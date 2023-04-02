Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $245.24 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in DaVita by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DaVita by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.