Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $266.58 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

