Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE DELL opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 176.78%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

