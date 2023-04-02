Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1 %

PWR stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.