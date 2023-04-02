Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,173,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

PWR opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

