Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 82,607 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Microsoft by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 47,897 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 40,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

