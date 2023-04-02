Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

