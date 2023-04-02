Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Celanese by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

