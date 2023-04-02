Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,153 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 859,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $5.26 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

