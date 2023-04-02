Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 599 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 247,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 40,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

AMZN stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

