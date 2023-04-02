Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

