Royal Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.