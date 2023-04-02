Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 473 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 60,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
