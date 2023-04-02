Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 473 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 60,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

