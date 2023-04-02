Sather Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

