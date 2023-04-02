Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 170,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 210,488.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

