SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $332.62 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

