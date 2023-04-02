TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 229,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 110.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 76,255 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

