Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

