The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $157.37 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average of $149.55.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

