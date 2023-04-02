The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of MOS opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

