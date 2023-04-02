Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after buying an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 22.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,295,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after buying an additional 237,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

NYSE TRI opened at $130.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

