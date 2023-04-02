Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $130.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

