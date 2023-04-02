Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

TRMB stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

