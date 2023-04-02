UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UDR by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in UDR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 164.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

