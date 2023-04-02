Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $545.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $546.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

