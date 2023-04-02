V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in V.F. by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.