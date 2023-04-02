V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,971 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

