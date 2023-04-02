V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Featured Articles
