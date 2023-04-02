VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 332,142 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

