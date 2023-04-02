Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 232,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,447,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $385.47 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

