Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Cut by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BIV opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $82.04.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
