Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Cut by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIV opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.