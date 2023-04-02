VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,407,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,407,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,472 shares of company stock worth $13,989,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.33 and its 200-day moving average is $196.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

