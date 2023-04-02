Veriti Management LLC Buys 263 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $340.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.99 and a 200-day moving average of $304.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

