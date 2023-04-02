Veriti Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average is $151.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.