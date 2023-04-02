Veriti Management LLC Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,267,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,972,119.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,337 shares of company stock worth $88,519,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $153.58 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

