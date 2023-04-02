Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.