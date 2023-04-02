Veriti Management LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 84.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 128.64%.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

