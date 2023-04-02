Veriti Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.