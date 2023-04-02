Veriti Management LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,179,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $267.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.02 and its 200-day moving average is $315.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

