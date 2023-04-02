Veriti Management LLC Has $538,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

CHTR opened at $357.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $574.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.68.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

