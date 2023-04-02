Veriti Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.06.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RACE opened at $270.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $274.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.