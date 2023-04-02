Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $14,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATO opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

